Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lifted by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $288.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.