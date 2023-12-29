Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Raised by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 10.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $299.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $241.65 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

