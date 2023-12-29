FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Focused Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 5.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.22% of FedEx worth $147,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $314,712,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $253.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $171.55 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

