Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $76.36 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 17,330,926,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

