Orchid (OXT) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $102.98 million and $9.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10133344 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $7,805,745.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

