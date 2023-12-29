inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Hits $0.0051

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $136.41 million and approximately $200,973.76 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00501899 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $287,149.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

