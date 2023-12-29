Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54.44 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.75 billion and $54.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00005295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,913.78 or 1.00127404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012212 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010560 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00205336 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,255,154 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,237,804.247046 with 3,455,712,757.7003274 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.22041899 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $49,693,832.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.