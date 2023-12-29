ASD (ASD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.07 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $31.12 million and $3.07 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,913.78 or 1.00127404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012212 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010560 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00205336 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04612578 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,119,614.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

