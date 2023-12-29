Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

