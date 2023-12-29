Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Callon Petroleum worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 203,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,941,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 75.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 56,452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.53. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

