Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 110,393 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,393 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $20,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 53.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Wabash National by 42.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 128,314 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wabash National stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

