Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $27.51 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 934,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,514,000. DraftKings makes up approximately 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $8,821,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,107,189 shares in the company, valued at $113,412,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Up 0.2 %

DraftKings stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.