Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Cloudflare worth $36,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.0 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,206,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,206,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $888,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,006,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,820 shares of company stock worth $58,506,129. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

