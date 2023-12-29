Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $50,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

