Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $61.24 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $61,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $702.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $651.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

