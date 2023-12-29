Accel Wealth Management Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.36. 598,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

