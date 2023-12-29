Accel Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,391,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,925 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,325,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000.

ANGL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.90. 72,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

