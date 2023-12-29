Accel Wealth Management Buys 3,259 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.66. The stock had a trading volume of 104,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,561. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average of $161.33. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

