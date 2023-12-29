Accel Wealth Management Buys 819 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $302,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 431,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 181,846 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 231,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

