Accel Wealth Management Purchases 282 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,261. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

