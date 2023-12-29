Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 38,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,225. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0979 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

