Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDFree Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 38,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,225. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0979 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

