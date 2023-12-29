Accel Wealth Management Has $611,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 166,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 150,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TROW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.81. 66,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,448. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.