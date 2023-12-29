Accel Wealth Management Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,146. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

