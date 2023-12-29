Accel Wealth Management Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.38. 91,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

