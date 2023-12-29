Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.52. The company had a trading volume of 140,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,865. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

