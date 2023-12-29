Accel Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

