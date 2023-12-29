Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,977,000 after buying an additional 58,753 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 392,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 93,456 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after buying an additional 136,274 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,640. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $94.31.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

