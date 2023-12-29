Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 3rd

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCRB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.31. 6,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,900. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $77.75.
