Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 3rd

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCRB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. 6,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,900. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $77.75.

