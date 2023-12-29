Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 3rd

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPLS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. 4,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,400. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

