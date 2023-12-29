Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.40. 113,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,419,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.
Specifically, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CENX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,277,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 103,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 152,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Century Aluminum
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.