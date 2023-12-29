Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.40. 113,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,419,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Specifically, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CENX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,277,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 103,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 152,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

