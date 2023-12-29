Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $14.90. Lyft shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 2,077,940 shares traded.

Specifically, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,303 shares of company stock worth $4,047,972 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nomura lowered Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Lyft Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,123,735 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.