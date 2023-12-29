Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Update

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snail alerts:

Snail Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 1,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Snail has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Snail Company Profile

Snail ( NASDAQ:SNAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Snail had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 163.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snail will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.