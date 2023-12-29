RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RWEOY stock remained flat at $45.52 during trading on Friday. 76,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,430. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

