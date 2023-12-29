Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) Short Interest Update

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the November 30th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Semantix Price Performance

Semantix stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Friday. 6,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,723. Semantix has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Get Semantix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semantix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Semantix by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Semantix Company Profile

Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.