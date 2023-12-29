Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,300 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 1,229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.7 days.

Lithium Ionic Stock Down 2.3 %

LTHCF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338. Lithium Ionic has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Ionic

About Lithium Ionic

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Ionic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Ionic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.