Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,300 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 1,229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.7 days.

Lithium Ionic Stock Down 2.3 %

LTHCF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338. Lithium Ionic has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Lithium Ionic

Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.

