Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declines By 44.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the November 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,710,681.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 745,506 shares of company stock worth $5,698,405 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,605 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 215,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 11,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,598. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

