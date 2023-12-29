Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,000 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 1,208,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,660.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland stock remained flat at $2.49 during trading hours on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.