Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Declines By 45.1%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 67,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Molecular Templates Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,237. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.88. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates Company Profile
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molecular Templates
- What is a Dividend King?
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.