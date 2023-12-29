Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Declines By 45.1%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 67,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Molecular Templates Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,237. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.88. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 458,052 shares during the last quarter.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

