Short Interest in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Drops By 44.8%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THQ. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,806. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
