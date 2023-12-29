Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Drops By 43.3%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUWE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 58,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 191.82% and a negative return on equity of 141.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -12.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

