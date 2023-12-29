Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Global X Metaverse ETF Price Performance
Shares of VR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 1,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Global X Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of -1.52.
About Global X Metaverse ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Metaverse ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.