First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 33,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 29,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

