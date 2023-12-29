CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $43.88. Approximately 47 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.