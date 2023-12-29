Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Down 0.7%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €20.60 ($22.64) and last traded at €21.05 ($23.13). Approximately 267,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.19 ($23.29).

Evotec Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.