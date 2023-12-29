Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €52.10 ($57.25) and last traded at €52.30 ($57.47). Approximately 81,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.45 ($57.64).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.64. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.63.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.