NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €15.68 ($17.23) and last traded at €15.86 ($17.43). 22,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.90 ($17.47).

NORMA Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.31.

NORMA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.