Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Down 0.5%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($24.14) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($24.40). Approximately 6,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 72,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($24.52).
Alpha FX Group Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,920 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £810.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.00.
About Alpha FX Group
Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha FX Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.