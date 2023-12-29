Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

