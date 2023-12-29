Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.09. 9,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 9,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Franklin Wireless Stock Up 8.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.13.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Wireless

About Franklin Wireless

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Franklin Wireless by 101.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Wireless during the second quarter worth $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Wireless by 117.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Franklin Wireless during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franklin Wireless by 17.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

